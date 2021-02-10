Location of $333m Ipswich marijuana farm a secret

The site of Hydroganics' $333 million medical cannabis facility in the Scenic Rim.

A HUGE medicinal cannabis farm will be set up just outside of Ipswich but it is not expected to be operational for at least another year-and-a-half.

Hydroganics was granted major project status by the Federal Government at the end of 2019 for a multistage $333 million facility to be built in south east Queensland.

The government expects medical cannabis to become a $1.2 billion industry over the next 10 years with the first fully operational farm in the country opened on the Sunshine Coast in 2019.

Hydroganics' facility will be set up on a property in the Scenic Rim but its exact location cannot be revealed due to security risks.

Glasshouses purchased by the company from a failed hydroponic set up in Williamtown, near Newcastle, will be dismantled and transported into the region.

That process is expected to take more than four months.

The fully-contained five ha hydroponic farm was granted approval by the Office of Drug Control at the end of last year.

Hydroganics director Drew Steptoe said the location "ticked a lot of boxes".

"We've got a water supply and it's far enough out of town while still being quite accessible," he said.

"It's all roughly within an hour of two international airports (in Brisbane and Toowoomba).

"We could grow hydroponic tomatoes and herbs and nursery stock on other parts of the farm as well."

Drew Steptoe said it was a lengthy process to get things started and it could be operational by mid next year in a "best case scenario".

He could not confirm how much cannabis will be grown on the site but a significant majority of it will be exported for sale overseas.

About 150 full-time jobs are expected to be created during the construction of the facility and more than 80 full-time jobs will be created once it is fully operational.

"We've done a massive international search with international consultant groups who are highly specialised in automated greenhouses and packing stations in cannabis facilities around the world," he said.

"We've engaged with them.

"We were looking at a new glasshouse from offshore because they don't exist in Australia.

"Then this opportunity of buying (the existing infrastructure from New South Wales) came up at the right time.

"We are one of a few large scalable medicinal cannabis operations in Australia, let alone regional Australia, under construction.

"This is critical to help Australia become recognised as world leaders in high quality medicinal cannabis products exported globally and domestically."

