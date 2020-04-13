Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

PUSHING FORWARD: Ridgemill Estate owners Martin Cooper and his wife Michelle Feenan were the first local producers to have an online wine-tasting.

LOCAL winemakers at Ridgemill Estate were the first in Queensland to participate in an online wine-tasting experience, adding to the long list of industries turning to virtual platforms to keep their businesses going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each month, Brisbane's City Winery invites a Queensland winemaker to a "Cellar Door Takeover" at their Fortitude Valley premises, where the local producer can offer their wines to a new customer base and gain exposure in the bigger metropolitan market.

When the coronavirus outbreak cancelled Ridgemill Estate's event on Wednesday night, the Brisbane event organisers instead arranged to have the four bottles of wine and accompaniments delivered to attendees' doors, who were then able to join an online video conference to taste the wines "together".

Ridgemill Estate owner Martin Cooper said the winemaking industry has been hit as hard as any other local producer, with his crops having declined by 90 per cent after seasons of drought and now a pandemic.

"We're still allowed to sell bottles of wine, but we can't do tastings, no one can stay at our accommodation, and no one can complete non-essential travel," Mr Cooper said.

"We're not the only ones, and we will get through it, but it also means new and novel ways of doing things have come through."

For Mr Cooper, this severe economic downturn made his winery's participation in the City Winery initiative all the more exciting and vital, even if it wasn't quite the way he was expecting.

"We were signed up to go down and have a 'meet the winemaker' event and tasting at their premises in Brisbane, but that was obviously called off due to social distancing requirements," he said.

"But then (they) suggested trying to do it virtually, and I think they had about twenty people buy the packs - which included two reds and two whites - and then had everyone do the tasting online together.

We were still able to answer questions and everything - it's certainly the way of the future, and I think we'll be using more new portals to communicate with customers and guests regardless of the virus."

City Winery co-owner and managing director Adam Penberthy said the Cellar Door Takeover will remain a monthly event, meaning this digital version was a first but definitely won't be the last.

"It's obviously vastly different from being able to talk to the winemaker face-to-face, but it was really interesting and we had great feedback from customers in Brisbane," Mr Penberthy said.

"We know that customers are actively looking for new things to do from isolation, and there's also a genuine want to help out producers in regional areas, and we heard both of these loud and clear on Wednesday night.

We've actually already locked in the next winery, which will be Jester Hill in Glen Aplin, and providing we're still in lockdown I think it will go ahead in much the same way."

Mr Cooper said he was incredibly grateful for the continued support of regional producers through these tough times, but added he was already teaming up with other local winemakers to try to stay ahead of the curve.

"Together with Golden Groves Estate and Ballandean Estate, we're putting together something we're calling an 'adversity pack'," he said.

"Each winery is putting two bottles of medal-winning wine into a six-pack, which will be available through any of our three online sites, and is designed to keep the Granite Belt region and its producers at the forefront.

It's tough times, but my view is that from adversity there comes great opportunities, and I think Wednesday night was a great example of that."