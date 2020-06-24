Local media inspires youngster to found his own newspaper

Jeremy Lister with a copy of the Mary News.

THE nine-year-old son of Southern Downs MP James Lister was flown to Toowoomba Hospital yesterday after being diagnosed with meningitis.

The eldest of Mr Lister’s children, Jeremy, was first taken to Stanthorpe Hospital before being flown to Toowoomba.

Just a couple days prior to his medical incident, Jeremy spoke to the Border Post about his love for media.

THE loss of print is likely to be a devastating blow to the elderly and traditionalists in our community but there’s one nine-year-old who’ll miss it just as much.

Jeremy Lister, the son of Member for Southern Downs James Lister and wife Belinda, has a keen fascination for the printed product.

For more than a year the youngster has been putting together his own paper, the Mary News, inspired by the Border Post.

“I first started writing my paper 12 months ago with a hand written paper,” Jeremy said.

“Mum used to photocopy it for me and we sent it out to our relatives and friends.

“Now I write the Mary News on the computer and Mum sends it out by email but I still prefer a printed copy,” he said.

Journalism runs in the family, with an aunty who works in media in the nation’s capital.

“I started reading the Australian and then decided to write my own paper about our property Marymeadow.

“My Aunty Amanda is also a journalist in Canberra.

Jeremy Lister, 9, and his brother William, 6.

“I really enjoy reading the paper and writing stories about our property.

“I like to collect old newspapers and also newspapers from small towns like the Allora Advertiser and the Clifton Courier.

“Whenever we go for a drive out of town I like to collect the local paper,” he said.

While his father is often the focus of news outlets, it seems he can’t escape is own son.

“My favourite thing to write about is our family and military history.

“Sometimes I write about what Mum is growing in the garden or where Dad has been.

“I’m very sad that the Border Post will not be printed anymore.

“I don’t like reading the paper or books on the computer. I only like to read real newspapers.”

But while it might be the end of print for now, Jeremy insists he will retain an interest.

“When I’m older I would like join the Defence Force and maybe write articles in the Army News,” he said.

The staff at the Border Post wish Jeremy a speedy recovery and send our thoughts and prayers to the Lister family.