Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Some local businesses are struggling under the pressure of having less foot traffic, including local petrol stations.
Some local businesses are struggling under the pressure of having less foot traffic, including local petrol stations.
Business

Local businesses feel the pinch of less foot traffic

Meg Gannon
12th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL business owner and vice-president of the Dalby Chamber of Commerce Rohan Stephenson said local businesses were in for some trying times as a result of less foot traffic.

In their third week of shut downs and new restrictions barring businesses from operating and preventing people leaving their homes for "non-essential" reasons, local stores and businesses are feeling the pinch of having less foot traffic coming through their doors.

Mr Stephenson said the hardships were only just beginning.

"It has been a very big struggle for our community," he said.

coronaviruspromo

"They're trying to adapt to what they can and can't do, and there's been significant hardship in the last few weeks."

As the owner of Racecourse Star Cafe and Puma petrol station, Mr Stephenson said there simply weren't the same number of people passing through the petrol station because of government mandates barring any extra travel.

"We're missing out the travellers at the moment which is significantly effecting fuel sales," he said.

"You can imagine for motels that rely heavily on the tourism industry to keep them afloat, they're struggling very significantly at the moment.

"You can see it being a domino effect, it's sad but it's just the time we're in."

The total number of jobs lost is still unknown, as are the total number of businesses that have closed.

The only thing certain is that Dalby will be in for a longwinded struggle, with the end hopefully in sight soon.

"How long is a piece of string, right?" Mr Stephenson said.

"I think we're in this for the long haul, but it's just important that we band together and support local business."

More Stories

dalby chamber of commerce and industry dalby local business

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        premium_icon PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        Crime Police hand out substantial fine after an 18th party went ahead despite bans in place.

        New restrictions in play for learner drivers amid pandemic

        premium_icon New restrictions in play for learner drivers amid pandemic

        News Despite the closure of driving schools around the region, learner drivers are able...

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24...

        Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        premium_icon Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        News While our region’s veterinary practices have changed the way they operate, industry...