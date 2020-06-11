Local artist ‘on cloud nine’ as gallery plan return

Artist Lorraine Moll with husband Peter and some of her landscape paintings on display.

Artist Lorraine Moll with husband Peter and some of her landscape paintings on display.

AN ARTIST who took a painting hiatus for more than four decades will be the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery’s first exhibitor post-Covid.

The renowned gallery reopened the doors to the public on June 9 after a lengthy closure.

Covid-19 put an end to the Stanthorpe Art Prize 2020 plans but gallery workers were keen to offer the region’s art-adoring public something in the exhibitions absence.

Local artist Lorraine Moll has been selected to display her works from June 25.

Gallery Director Mary Findlay aptly chose ‘Cloudland’ as the name of the exhibition, which has a soft opening on June 25 and the official one on July 11 so as to enable 50 people to attend for the first time after attendance restrictions are further eased.

“Lorraine has a lot of artistic talent, she’s local and because she specialises in clouds it seemed appropriate to name this first exhibition in the reopened gallery after that former iconic building in Brisbane that was a dance hall where people went to have fun,” Ms Findlay said.

Ms Moll, who works from her home studio in College Rd, specialises in atmospheric landscapes and seascapes.

Born in 1944 the only child of Walter and Louisa Witt in Hawthorne, Brisbane, Lorraine loved drawing and colouring from an early age.

At Cavendish Road State School in Coorparoo she excelled at english and art and after moving to Sydney in 1961 with her parents, started a job one day after leaving school in the David Jones’ advertising department as a layout artist.

Ten years later she left to have her only child, Elissa, and remembers having a creative burst during pregnancy, during which she painted only portraits.

From 1972 to 2015 Lorraine did not pain.

In 2003 she left her job to return to Brisbane and become a grandmother when her daughter had the first of three daughters.

“I’d been pining for Queensland, so this was a great opportunity to come back,” Ms Moll said.

As a four-year-old, one of her earliest memories was being brought to see the Stanthorpe apple blossoms by her parents, recalling it as “a magic place”.

More frequent visits when her daughter married a rural GP, whose first posting was to Stanthorpe, led to her buying a vacant block in College Road where in 2006 she designed the house where she has lived ever since.

“Despite the hardship of floods and drought, I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I love the four seasons, the cold and the unique community spirit,” she said.

It was in 2015 that Lorraine once again turned to painting.

By then, her daughter and family were living in Moree.

During the regular four-hour drives via Texas and Warialda, she was struck by the endless horizon and the enormity of the sky and clouds that it held.

“I started with small 5x7-inch paintings, gradually increasing the size as I gained confidence,” she said.

“There was never a gum tree, building or person in sight. I like the remoteness that I try to convey. It’s all about the horizon, the big sky and the clouds.

“I’ve always been fascinated by clouds, and feel compelled to capture their fleeting beauty.”

Cloudland will run until August 3.

Ms Moll will host a lecture on July 12 to discuss her work.

More than 60 landscapes and seascapes will be displayed, all of them for sale.