Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LNP Conference
LNP Conference
Politics

LNP ‘not distracted’ by poll fight

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
21st Jun 2020 5:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE LNP is united in wanting to see a change of government in Queensland on October 31, Opposition Deputy Leader Tim Mander said yesterday.

Asked if he was confident LNP leader Deb Frecklington and state president David Hutchinson could work together after a week of party turmoil, Mr Mander said they were internal matters "most people have no concern for".

"We're not going to be distracted by those types of things," he said.

LNP President David Hutchinson. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
LNP President David Hutchinson. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Pressed on whether they could work together, Mr Mander repeated they were not going to be distracted.

"We will make sure that we do everything possible to see a change of government on October 31," he said.

It comes a week after damaging internal polling was leaked to The Courier-Mail and The Sunday Mail.

Ms Frecklington last week refused to back Mr Hutchinson staying in the job as she vowed to stay.

Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre), her deputy Tim Mander (left) and other members of the LNP front bench arrive for party room meeting at Parliament House in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre), her deputy Tim Mander (left) and other members of the LNP front bench arrive for party room meeting at Parliament House in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Senior federal LNP member and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called on Mr Hutchinson to resign.

It is understood a special meeting of the LNP executive was held on Friday, where there was no vote over Mr Hutchinson's presidency, and he remains in the job.

Originally published as LNP 'not distracted' by poll fight

More Stories

Show More
deb frecklington editors picks lnp politics queenland state politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs agri-tourism could be Queensland’s key

        premium_icon Southern Downs agri-tourism could be Queensland’s key

        News ON the back of coronavirus, a local booming industry could play a vital role in state economic recovery.

        COUNCIL UPDATE: 5 things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: 5 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about councillor decisions, as they prepare to finalise...

        Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        premium_icon Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        Rural Continued travel restrictions post-pandemic could cripple Southern Downs producers’...

        Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        premium_icon Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        Sport Warwick and District rugby league players have been given a second chance to play...