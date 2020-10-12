LNP cash promise ‘could kickstart local economy’

JUSTICE: Mr LIster said the cashback was compensation for local roads, like the The New England Hwy, is desperate need of repairs. Pic Nathan Richter

JUSTICE: Mr LIster said the cashback was compensation for local roads, like the The New England Hwy, is desperate need of repairs. Pic Nathan Richter

SOUTHERN Downs motorists will be offered a $300 registration refund in an election promise Member for Southern Downs James Lister says could support local jobs.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington announced yesterday all Queensland registered car owners will be eligible for the COVID-19 rego rebate under an LNP government.

The money would be made available just before Christmas as compensation for the more than 3.8 million Queenslanders not able to use their cars during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Lister said the cashback for each vehicle of a household could not be better news for local drivers.

“I suspect that the average number of cars is higher in the bush,” he said.

“And considering the registration you pay supposedly contributes to the maintenance of roads, and we’re quite behind maintenance of roads in the Southern Downs, I think there’s a nice bit of justice in seeing motorists have some of their money returned.”

Mr Lister also hoped the boost before the festive season could support local business in what had been a trying year.

“The idea is that this time of the year is when finances are strained, and an injection of cash could help hospitality, retail and the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders employed directly in those areas,” he said.

“If the LNP is elected, please, please spend that money fast and locally.

“That means if you need shoes, go to a Warwick shoe shop.

“In Stanthorpe, if you need to fill up, go to a local small business.

“The hope is to see that money multiply in the local economy.”

State Government figures show that 94 per cent of Queensland dwellings have at least one registered motor vehicle. Nearly 20 per cent of dwellings have three or more vehicles registered.

It comes just months after registrations went up 1.8 per cent in July.

The kickback, which would not apply to car dealers or hire car companies, would be available for the full 2020-21 financial year.