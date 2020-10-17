Menu
AFL

LIVESTREAM: Watch teams battle in AFLQ Schools Cup

Tom Threadingham
16th Oct 2020 5:40 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 6:37 AM
Rising school Aussie rules talents will have silverware glory on their minds when they hit the field to contest the AFLQ Schools Cup finals on the Sunshine Coast.

The semi-finals and grand finals will be held at Maroochydore Multisports Complex on Saturday, with seven schools in the mix.

All games will be livestreamed, with replays uploaded throughout the day.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

AFLQ Schools Cup

8.30am: AFLQ Cup: primary female semi-final 1: Oakleigh State School v Algester State School (Field 2)

9.10am: AFLQ Cup: primary female semi-final 2: Mooloolaba State School v Hillcrest Christian College (Field 2)

9.50am: AFLQ Cup: primary male semi-final 1: St Laurence's College v Stella Maris Catholic Primary School (Field 2)

10.30am: AFLQ Cup: primary male semi-final 2: Eatons Hill State School v Algester State School (Field 2)

11.15am: AFLQ Cup: primary female grand final: TBA

12pm: AFLQ Cup: primary male grand final: TBA

