Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky grand finals on this website

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 5:14 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 6:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Scroll down to see replays from previous games. 

IT IS finals time for Rockhampton Softball and Rockhampton Hockey competitions this weekend.

You can catch the action live on The Morning Bulletin website, with the open men's softball final and the Division 1 men's and women's hockey finals to be livestreamed on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

  1. 12pm Frenchville Bushrangers v Bluebirds Blackhawks
  2. 4.15pm Div 1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Frenchville Rovers
  3. 6pm Div 1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

 

The first game will be the softball decider between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels at noon.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup Division 1 women's final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers is at 4.15pm.

That will be followed by the Division 1 men's final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers at 6pm.

Check The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday morning for further livestream details.

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton hockey association rockhampton softball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor in more seats across the state in the lead-up to the October 31 election.

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

        News New data has found the most popular dog breeds across the region and our choice in...

        Emu Swamp works to move to next stage this week

        Premium Content Emu Swamp works to move to next stage this week

        News An important milestone for Granite Belt growers, who are on the cusp of increased...

        NAMED: 29yo charged with murder of Warwick man

        Premium Content NAMED: 29yo charged with murder of Warwick man

        Crime Police allege victim sustained fatal wounds to his face and head from a...