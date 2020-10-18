Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

Pam McKay
17th Oct 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 18th Oct 2020 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE winners will be decided on Sunday, the third day of the Queensland open women's softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state have been taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

 

Livestream schedule

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Rockhampton A vs Brisbane Red

10:30am: Redlands vs the winner of first game

1pm: FNQ vs the winner of the second game

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton's kele park softball queensland open women state championships softball rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUTRAGE: Councillor weighs in on $47m Botanical Gardens project

        Premium Content OUTRAGE: Councillor weighs in on $47m Botanical Gardens...

        News THE staggering pricetag of the gardens has left residents questioning where else the money could be better spent. SEE WHAT PEOPLE SAID HERE:

        CRIME WRAP: Police operation targets drug drivers

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Police operation targets drug drivers

        News A DRINK/DRUG driving operation has netted drivers across the Granite Belt. SEE WHO...

        REVEALED: Granite Belt childcare centres not meeting standards

        Premium Content REVEALED: Granite Belt childcare centres not meeting...

        News FIND out how the region’s childcare providers stack up against each other. SEE THE...

        Redbacks’ reveal gameplan to solidify TFL position

        Premium Content Redbacks’ reveal gameplan to solidify TFL position

        Sport THE most important game of their season is just around the corner but the...