The Hockey Australia U18s National Championships are approaching the pointy end of the tournament, with states jostling for a spot in finals.

Livestream all the action from Day 6 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

U18 SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY

Boys

9:30am VIC v NSWS

11:45am QLD v WA

2pm NSWB v SA

4pm TAS v VIC DEV

6pm NT v ACT

Girls

8:30am QLD v NT

10:45am WA v VIC

1pm VIC DEV v ACT

3pm NSWS v SA

5pm TAS v NSWB

MORE U18 ACTION:

DAY 5 REPLAYS

DAY 4 REPLAYS

DAY 3 REPLAYS

DAY 2 REPLAYS

DAY 1 REPLAYS

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

Originally published as Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs - Day 6