LIVESTREAM: Watch Queensland Water Polo 5 comp here tonight

Water Polo Queensland’s Polo 5 Metro comp will be livestreamed this evening from All Hallows' School pool. Watch live here from 6pm tonight.

The COVID-19 shutdown is just a memory for the waterpolo community, with Waterpolo Queensland's Polo 5 Metro series in full swing, Queenslander Alice Williams recalled to the Olympic squad and a host of young maroons in the Aussie under 20 squad.

The Polo 5 Metro competition livestreaming coverage will continue tonight, with four men's matches shown at www.couriermail.com.au live from the All Hallows' School pool.

It is an exciting period for Water Polo Queensland, with six of Queensland's most promising players, Charlize Andrews (Mermaids), Kate Blew (Mermaids), Alice Campbell (Mermaids), Kasey Dalziel (Mermaids), Tenealle Fasala (Barras) and Tabi Jones (Barras) named in the Australian Junior 20 years and under squad.

Charlize Andrews, Jessica Emerson, Molly Nasser, Tenealle Fasala, Alice Campbell and Ayumi Watanabe are fantastic young Thunder talents. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

The selections highlight the talent coming through the Queensland Thunder ranks.

In addition, Sydney-based Queensland Alice Williams is training hard after being called into the Australian team training for the 2020 Olympic Games - now scheduled for 2021.

The All Hallows' School old girl's selection ends a brief time on the outer, having played for the Australian side in 2017 and 2018, only to miss selection last season and again earlier this year.

But that disappointment has been washed away by her recall into the 20 member squad.

Alice Williams training for the Stingers. Picture:Gregg Porteous

"I was getting subtle hints that I may be considered for selection but I was trying not get my hopes up,'' Williams said.

"Then I got a call from the head coach and I cried on the phone. It was pure joy, relief.

"It is an environment I love being in, it gave me a purpose.

"That goal (the Olympics) was on hold but now I can give my all for it.

"It is really rewarding. To have that affirmation of what you are doing, it is a really good feeling.''

Williams is a former Queensland Thunder player who moved to Balmain in Sydney for the 2019 season in a bid to try and work her way back into the national set-up.

She said while she loved her time with the Thunder, the move turned out to be best for her both in the water and out of it.

"Moving from family, it helped me mature as a person and branch out a bit.

"I had to transfer Unis, make friends in Sydney and it helped me develop as a person.''

Williams, 21, is a Breakers junior who followed her older sister into water polo.

Her first foray into representative waterpolo was a member of the Queensland born '97 squad for a Trans-Tasman series.

"At that time I did not think I was that good. I played for All Hallows and coaches saw some potential,'' she recalled.

Alice Williams has been recalled to the Aussie Stingers waterpolo squad.. Picture:Gregg Porteous

Then in 2014 she made her first Australian squad, playing in New Zealand.

"I loved meeting new people from other states, coming together to rep Australia. It was an amazing experience.

"Up until that point I was enjoying playing for Queensland.

"It was an honour to be represent your state but when you get taken to a next level, it really ignited something and sparked my dream of going to Tokyo (Olympics).''

She was in the Stingers in 2017 along with fellow young Queenslanders Abby Andrews and Gabi Palm, and from there progressed into the squad which claimed the 2018 World Cup bronze medal.

And now she has positioned herself to fulfil her Olympic dream.

"When I did get a call-up to be back in the squad, I was elated, absolutely stoked and so grateful to get a chance to pursue my dream,'' she said.

Tonight's Livestreaming

Round 5 fixtures

6pm: Thickies in Dickesss v River City

6.30pm: Gold Coast Blue v Tritons 1

7pm: Mudhens v UQ Sea Cucumbers

7.30pm: The Gungans v Washups

