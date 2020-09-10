REPLAYS: Mountain Creek High's senior boys at AFLQ gala

REPLAY: Senior males Mountain Creek SHS vs Narangba Valley SHS

UPDATE 2pm: Mountain Creek High's senior boys have capped a stellar day at the AFLQ SEQ Invitational Gala with victory over Narangba Valley State High.

Despite a spirited second half display, Mountain Creek proved a dominant force against Narangba, winning 28-19.

They won three from four games at the event, and will now progress to the senior boys finals to be held on October 16-17.

REPLAY: Senior males Mountain Creek SHS vs Park Ridge SHS

EARLIER 1.20pm: Mountain Creek's strong run has continued at the AFLQ SEQ Invitational Gala Day, with another strong win ahead of their final match.

The senior boys endured a tough start to the day, losing to Palm Beach Currumbin 3-9-27 to nil in their first of four games.

However, they bounced back shortly after with an upset 4-1-25 to 3-3-21 triumph over last year's premiers Helensvale SHS.

They continued their strong form with another win over Park Ridge State High 2-5-17 to 1-06 heading into their final battle.

EARLIER 12.30pm: Mountain Creek SHS had a milestone win over powerhouse Helensvale SHS in a stunning result this afternoon.

Mountain Creek indeed climbed to the highest peak in the senior boys competition by beating last year's premiers 4-1-25 to 3-3-21 in their second game of the day.

Joel Peters kicked two goals, Oscar Cazaly and Nathan Davis one each as Mountain Creek SHS snuck home.

"We did not even know we had won,'' said Mountain Creek SHS coach Peter Bock.

The win almost certainly confirms Mountain Creek's place in next month's finals.

He said his school had been involved in the AFLQ Schools competition since 2010, and this was the first win over the strong Helensvale SHS.

"We have come within five points of them before,'' Bock said.

"We played Palm Beach first and they got the jump on us. But they (Helensvale) play really similar.''

Bock said in the first game his team played without structure but in the second it was a better performance.

"It is the best we have matched up with them,'' Bock said.

Words by Andrew Dawson

EARLIER 8am: Limited preparations won't faze Mountain Creek High's senior boys when they tackle the AFLQ SEQ Invitational Gala Day, with the outfit instead "fresh and hungry" to perform.

The senior squad will hit the field for four games in the competition on Tuesday, eager to finish within the top four and progress into finals.

REPLAY: Mountain Creek junior girls in AFLQ Gala Day

Their games against Palm Beach Currumbin SHS (9.30am), Park Ridge State High School (12.30pm) and Narangba Valley State High (1.30pm) will be livestreamed here.

REPLAY: Senior males Mountain Creek SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

While the outfit hasn't been able to train together regularly, Mountain Creek's AFL program manager Peter Bock wasn't too concerned that it would hamper their efforts.

Mountain Creek Sate High School’s Jed Ferguson. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

"Because we've been together for most of the journey through high school we're pretty confident we will still have that continuity and gel together," he said.

"So, we're not too fazed we haven't been able to get out too much with the senior boys because we sort of know what each other can bring when we play footy together.

"I'm even more confident because we're fresh and hungry."

Mountain Creek Sate High School’s Flynn Ferguson. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

He believed Mountain Creek could finish within the top three during the Gala Day.

"We've got some boys playing some really good football and we've got a really good group of Year 11 students that have come through," he said.

"We've got one boy who has been playing senior footy for Wilston Grange (outside of school) and a lot of the boys have stepped up to Colts for Maroochydore (Roos) this year."

REPLAY: Senior males Palm Beach Currumbin SHS vs Helensvale SHS

The SEQ Invitational Gala Days' event is a competition for senior schoolboys and schoolgirls to compensate for the absence of the AFLQ's annual AFL Queensland Schools Cup which was unable to be staged this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mountain Creek Sate High School’s Jake Edgar, Mitchell Norlander, Flynn Ferguson and Jed Ferguson. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Mountain Creek finished fourth in the state last year for the Schools Cup, and will tackle that event's grand finalists, Palm Beach and Helensvale, first up on Tuesday.

"It's a bit of a flip of a coin as to who is better out of Palm Beach and Helensvale but I know they're both very strong," Bock said.

"They're the benchmark we always test ourselves against and we're really excited to see how we've progressed (from last year) and how we stack up against them."