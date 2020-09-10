Menu
Mountain Creek High junior boys at the AFLQ SEQ Gala day. Picture: Andrew Dawson
News

REPLAYS: Mountain Creek junior boys qualify for AFLQ finals

Tom Threadingham
, Andrew Dawson
10th Sep 2020 10:02 AM
UPDATE 3pm: Mountain Creek High's junior boys have qualified for the AFLQ school finals after beating Park Ridge SHS 4-3-27 to 2-2-14.

They join the schools senior boys and senior girls to have qualified for the October finals.

Coach Stuart Currington said the junior boys had put in a determined effort to achieve the feat.

"We needed that aggression on top of the ball rather than sitting back and letting the other team have it," he said. 

"We wanted a second effort so if the ball went to ground, then don't let it just bounce and that seemed to work.''

He said it was not such a bad thing that his team went straight from a pool game into the qualifying match at the end of the day. "It is more game time the better, playing together because we don't get to play a great deal of games.''

UPDATE 2pm: Mountain Creek fell to Varsity State College 2-2-14 to 1--0-6 and will face-off against Park Ridge in a qualifying final (2.30pm) to land a spot in October's finals.

UPDATE 11.30: Mountain Creek SHS defeated Woodcrest SC 8-4-52 to nil to kick-off their campaign for finals qualification in style.

They'll battle Varsity State College next at 1.30pm.

EARLIER 9.30am: The final day of the AFLQ SEQ Invitational Gala has arrived, with a fresh Mountain Creek junior boys to lace-up against the state's best.

The school's junior boys will face Woodcrest SC (10.30am) and Varsity State College (1.30pm), before possibly contesting a qualifying final later in the day.

Their games will be livestreamed here.

REPLAYS: Mountain Creek senior girls at AFLQ gala

5 things we learned from Mountain Creek's stellar efforts

Mountain Creek coach Peter Bock said it was a relatively new crop of players this year, but had hopes they'd be well within a shot at snaring a berth into October's finals.

"There's lots of Year 7s and year 8s so it's a young junior team," he said.

"So, I think it's about exposing them to the school of excellences and see what the standard of football is about and more of learning experience.

"(But) Our goal is always to finish top four and progress to finals.

"We know the Gold Coast schools in Palm Beach and Helensvale are going to be very strong in those junior divisions, like they always are, but we think we're going to be competitive enough with the third, fourth and fifth ranked to teams to hopefully jag a top four berth and head to finals day as well."

Mountain Creek has enjoyed a solid week at the AFLQ SEQ Invitational Gala, with their senior girls and boys squads progressing to October's finals.

The school's junior girls missed out.

