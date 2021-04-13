Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hockey

Livestream: Hockey Australia champs U15 - day 4

by Amanda Lulham
13th Apr 2021 7:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It's the final pool day at the U15s in Bathurst and there's still everything to play for.

Teams will come back fresh from a rest day to push for a spot in the top play-off matches ahead of thursday's medal matches.

Here's the schedule for Tuesday:

 

ARENA 1

All times AEDT

8am Boys Pool A WAG v QLDG

9:40am Boys Pool A VIC v SA

11:20am Girls Pool A VIC v TAS

1pm Girls Pool B WAG v VIC Dev

4pm Boys playoff TBC

 

ARENA (Water) 2

8:40am Boys Pool B ACT v QLDM

10:20am Girls Pool B NT v ACT

12pm Girls Pool A SA v WAB

1:40pm Girls Pool B QLDG v NSWS

 

REPLAY DAY 3 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 2 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 1 MATCHES HERE

 

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

Originally published as Livestream: Hockey Austraia champs U15 - day 4

More Stories

editors picks hockey livestream

Just In

    Horror school shooting in US

    Horror school shooting in US
    • 13th Apr 2021 7:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Premium Content -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Weather Most places in southeast Queensland have recorded their coldest morning of the year as a wintry blast caused temperatures to plummet overnight.

        Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Premium Content Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Health The Prime Minister has been forced to defend the slow vax rollout

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Queensland could stay this way for a long time yet

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property Here’s where you can still get a house for less than $500,000