Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

LIVE: QLD U16 Male T20 State Cricket Championships
Cricket

LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

Tom Threadingham
13th Apr 2021 8:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

T20 UPDATES

FLARES v SPARKS

UPDATE 10.45am: Sparks were first to test their batting ranks in the Twenty20 format as they took on Flares on Tuesday.

A solid effort from openers Ashton Muir and Toby Weston kicked off their innings, with Muir reaching 29 and Weston 42.

Weston belted four boundaries and one six while facing 49 balls.

Sam Bell was next best, contributing 21 to the Sparks eventual 5/117 total.

Flares will now hit the pitch for the run chase.

 

EARLIER: After a big opening day of cricket, the state's rising stars are back at it again today as they hit the pitch for Twenty20 fixtures in the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Flares and Sparks will face off in the first match from 9.30am. You can watch the livestream of that game in the video player above.

Flash vs Embers will contest the second match which will also be livestreamed here at 1.30pm.

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

PHOTOS: State's best teens hit pitch on Coast

5 things we learned on big first day of cricket champs

 

THE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 9:30am

  • FLARES v SPARKS (Caloundra Field 1)
  • 1:30pm: FLASH v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

 

Wednesday, 9:30am

  • EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)
  • 9:30am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2).

 

News Corp is livestreaming the three-day championships being held at Caloundra Cricket Club, with all games on Field 1 to be broadcast.

Kids from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved this week, with talent spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

Sparks and Flares got off to winning starts on the opening day, taking down Embers and Flash in the one-day 50-over format.

In what is sure to be a big hitting day of cricket, winning sides Sparks and Flares will face off in a T20 match from 9.30am.

Meanwhile, Flash and Embers will hit the pitch for their T20 clash at 1.30pm.

Both games are being livestreamed.

More Stories

cricket queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST FROST: Cold snap sweeps across Southern Downs

        Premium Content FIRST FROST: Cold snap sweeps across Southern Downs

        News 1.1C AND LOWER: Residents shivered through plunging temperatures on coldest morning of year so far.

        -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Premium Content -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Weather In one town it felt like it was 0 degrees after wintery blast

        Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Premium Content Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Health The Prime Minister has been forced to defend the slow vax rollout

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Queensland could stay this way for a long time yet