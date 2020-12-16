Menu
Cricket

LIVE CRICKET: Day 3, girls 15 years state titles

by Andrew Dawson
16th Dec 2020 8:49 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM
Play will start this morning on day 3 of the rain-affected girls 15 years state titles, with action to be livestreamed on this website.

The first two days of games were called off due to the big wet, but officials have revamped the draw to enable all teams to play two, T20 matches today and then a 40 overs game on Thursday.

The titles feature the best young female cricketers from around the state who have converged on Redlands Cricket Club.

The competing teams will be:

Southern Blaze (Gold Coast and south east Queensland)

Western Swelter (south west and Darling Downs)

City Fever (Brisbane North)

Coastal Burners (Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay)

Central Infernos (Mackay and Rockhampton)

Northern Flames (Cairns and Townsville).

The under 15 City Fever Team won last season's state challenge.

Matches from one field only will be livestreamed

 

Schedule

Wednesday: 9.30am

20 overs

Coastal Burners v Western Swelter

Central infernos v City Fever

Southern Blaze v Northern Flames

2pm

Southern Blaze v Central Infernos

Northern Flames v Coastal Burners

City Fever v Western Swelter

 

Thursday 9.30am

Northern Flames v Western Swelter

Central infernos v City Fever

Southern Blaze v Northern Flames

