Semi-finals headline day three of the Basketball Qld u16 Girls State Championships

Semi-finals headline day three of the Basketball Qld u16 Girls State Championships

Three teams are still undefeated as competition is set to heat up on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships at Auchenflower Stadium.

SQJBC champions the Logan Thunder, who are still without a loss this season, have all but claimed top spot in Pool A of the Division 1 tournament with one round robin game left against the Cairns Dolphins in the morning.

Logan Thunder's Sharni Reisinger in action against the Brisbane Capitals.

Logan's SQJBC grand final opponents, the Gold Coast Waves, have also been dominant so far in Pool B with four wins from four games but face a blockbuster final round robin game against the defending champion Mackay Meteorettes to decide who claims pole position heading into the semi-finals.

All games on court one at Auchenflower Stadium will be streamed live, starting with several pool matches before the semi-finals tip-off at 12.30pm.

GIRLS DAY THREE STREAM SCHEDULE (April 8)

8am: Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates v Brisbane Capitals

9.30am: Girls Div 3 - Brisbane Capitals Bronze v Southern Districts Trojans Black

11am: Girls Div 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Townsville Lightning

12.30pm: Girls Div 1 Semi Final - TBA v TBA

2pm: Girls Div 1 Semi Final - TBA v TBA

3.30pm: Girls Div 2 Semi Final - TBA v TBA

5pm: Girls Div 2 Semi Final - TBA v TBA

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld u16 Girls State Championships Day 3