Public gatherings now limited to two people: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that public gatherings will now be limited to just two people.

"States and Territories will determine whether they proceed to make this an enforceable limit in the same way that the 10-person limit is already being enforced," Mr Morrison said.

The Prime Minister also announced that outdoor gyms, skate parks and boot camps will be closed from tomorrow.

Mr Morrison said all Australians must stay home unless they are shopping for food, need to receive medical care, for work or education purposes or for exercise (as long as it's no more than two people).

He also advised Australians over 70 "on the basis of strong advice" to stay at home and self-isolate "for their own protection".

"To the maximum extent practical," Mr Morrison said.

"This is for their own protection to limit their interaction with others in the community," he said, reflecting Australians' lack of social distancing over the weekend.

Earlier, young Australians were warned they are putting other lives at risk after a number of house parties and social outings were caught in the act.

In a press conference on Sunday, the Prime Minister made a direct point to Australians, particularly in their 20s and 30s, who seem to have the "view that because they are healthier that they are not transmitters of the virus".

"They are transmitters of the virus," Mr Morrison said earlier Sunday.

"While they themselves may only have a mild case but that is no guarantee, what they are doing by having that view, is that they are putting other people's peoples lives at risk."

Mr Morrison said the new advice to older Australians "does not mean they cannot go outside.

"They can go outside and be accompanied by a support person for the purposes of getting fresh air and recreation but should limit contact with others as much as possible.

"These arrangements should also apply to those with chronic illness, over 60, and Indigenous persons over the age of 50," Mr Morrison said.