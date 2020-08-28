Pangai Jr’s future up in the air

Tevita Pangai Jr’s Broncos career is hanging in the balance after a marathon three-hour meeting with Brisbane board members.

Tevita Pangai Jr’s Broncos career is hanging in the balance after a marathon three-hour meeting with Brisbane board members.

Tevita Pangai Jr's Broncos career is hanging in the balance after a marathon three-hour zoom meeting with Brisbane board members.

Club legend and current board member Darren Lockyer revealed that the process is ongoing after the conclusion of the meeting.

"The Brisbane Broncos board just left Red Hill after a 3 hour zoom meeting with Tevita Pangai Jr, Mark Gottlieb tweeted.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"Board member Darren Lockyer said 'the process is still ongoing' but wouldn't comment further."

The Brisbane Broncos board just left Red Hill after a 3 hour zoom meeting with Tevita Pangai Jr. Board member Darren Lockyer said ‘the process is still ongoing’ but wouldn’t comment further #NRL @9NewsQueensland — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) August 28, 2020

LATE MAIL: Roosters sweat on Morris, Broncos flyer fails late fitness test

CASUALTY WARD: Fears Latrell is gone for a month; Eels gun goes for scans

The 24-year-old held a Zoom conference with the Broncos' board on Friday in a bid to prevent his $700,000 a season contract being terminated.

"He's going to front the board on Friday, that will be done via Zoom because he is in isolation and essentially he's going to try and convince a split board why they shouldn't tear up his $650,000 a season contract," James Hooper said on NRL 360.

Pangai was suspended by the NRL for breaching the game's strict biosecurity laws with infamous trip to a bikie barbershop.

MORE NRL NEWS

WE DESERVE IT: Arthur filthy with 'ordinary effort' as bad old Eels return

'DISRESPECTFUL': Tigers boss reveals he still hasn't spoken with Ivan Cleary

'NOT TIME FOR FAVOURITES': Fittler's warning to Broncos over Walters

Ben Dobbin revealed the Broncos would likely push for revised contract in the board room with incentives for Pangai Jr to meet.

"I reckon he is going to have to take a hair-cut on the pay," Ben Dobbin told Triple M.

"He will admit he is wrong and get a restructured contract with some clauses in it.

"If they restructure the deal to a one-year contract in the Broncos favour and he proves to the club that he wants to be there and stays on the field."

MATTY JOHNS PODCAST - Matty Johns, Paul Kent and Steve Roach discuss players performing in high pressure moments. Kenty focuses in on Darren Lockyer and various clutch moments throughout his career, Matty is on Darryl Halligan with a special for Don Fox's famous missed conversion at Wembley and Blocker talks to Wally Lewis and also Bob Fulton. On your phone? Listen here.

Originally published as LIVE: Pangai Jr's future up in the air after Broncos star's three-hour board meeting