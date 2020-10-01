Menu
Basketball

REPLAY: Boys U12 Grand Final GC Waves v Rockhampton Rockets

by Brayden Heslehurst
1st Oct 2020 7:27 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
DAY FOUR SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Division 2 Semi-Final - GC Breakers v RedCity Roar

9.20am: Boys Division 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v SWM Pirates Gold

10.40am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v GC Waves

12pm: Boys Division 1 - Bronze Medal - SD Spartans v Brisbane Capitals Gold

1.30pm: Girls Division 1 Grand Final - Townsville Flames v Mackay Meteorettes

3pm: Boys Division 1 Grand Final - GC Waves v Rockhampton Rockets

EARLIER | After three days of fierce competition, it all comes down to this.

Championship glory will be on the line today as teams compete in the Basketball Queensland State Under-12 Championships grand finals at the Townsville Basketball Centre.

The final day will start with GC Breakers taking on RedCity Roar in the Girls Division 2 semi-final and a Boys Division 1 crossover between the Sunshine Coast Phoenix and SWM Pirates Gold, before both bronze medal playoffs with clubs looking to take home a medal after falling short in yesterday's grand final qualifiers.

Later in the afternoon it'll be time for the main event as the Townsville Flames take on Mackay in the Girls Division 1 grand final followed by the Boys Division 1 championship game between the Gold Coast Waves and Rockhampton Rockets to conclude the tournament.

REPLAY ONE | Girls Div 2 - GC Breakers v RedCity Roar 

 

REPLAY TWO | Boys Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v SWM Pirates Gold

 

GAME THREE | SD Spartans v GC Waves

 

GAME FOUR | SD Spartans v Brisbane Capitals Gold

 

GAME FIVE | Townsville Heat v Mackay Meteorettes Girls Div 1

 

Originally published as LIVE: Final day of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

