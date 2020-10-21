Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

LIVE DEBATE: Trad v MacMahon in battle for South Brisbane

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Oct 2020 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Election candidates in the state's most watched seat will go head-to-head today in a must-watch debate.

Labor's Jackie Trad, Greens candidate Amy MacMahon and LNP hopeful Clem Grehan will take part in the Sky News/Courier-Mail debate for the seat of South Brisbane from noon.

It will be broadcast live here on couriermail.com.au and Sky News.

The debate comes after Ms McMahon on Friday said she's on track to dethrone former deputy Premier Ms Trad, as the crucial seat hangs in the balance.

Earlier that day Ms Trad said she still has a 'fighting chance' in a press conference, before walking away from the exclusive interview with Sky News.

South Brisbane candidates Amy MacMahon (Greens), Jackie Trad (Labor) and Clem Grehan (LNP) will go head to head in a debate to be livestreamed here from noon.
South Brisbane candidates Amy MacMahon (Greens), Jackie Trad (Labor) and Clem Grehan (LNP) will go head to head in a debate to be livestreamed here from noon.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks jackie trad queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Premium Content Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Offbeat The number of youth returning home is on the rise — but here’s why it could be good news.

        CBD MAKEOVER: $3.79M project to revitalise Stanthorpe’s centre

        Premium Content CBD MAKEOVER: $3.79M project to revitalise Stanthorpe’s...

        News BOLD plans to revive Stanthorpe’s streetscape haven’t been forgotten. DETAILS...

        JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental health stigma

        Premium Content JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental...

        News THE future rugby league immortal descended on Stanthorpe schools, empowering...

        Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Premium Content Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Politics Historic surge in early voting could kill off the democracy sausage