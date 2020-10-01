Menu
Basketball

REPLAY: Basketball Qld- Bris Caps v Mackay Meteorettes

by Brayden Heslehurst
1st Oct 2020 4:53 AM | Updated: 2nd Oct 2020 5:01 PM

 

See the replay of the last game of today: Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Mackay Meteorettes above.

 

RELIVE THE GAMES: CHECK OUT THE REPLAYS  BELOW

The final state titles will be up for grabs as the best young female talent takes to the court in Mackay for the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls Championships Friday.

Mackay Basketball will host the final state championships tournament of the year as hundreds of players showcase their skills on the big stage to finish the season.

And we will have all the action for you as every game across the four days, starting today and finishing on Monday, on McDonalds Mackay Stadium's court four will be livestreamed.

The Ipswich Force will go in as tournament favourites in the Girls Division 1 competition after going through the BQJBC season undefeated.

 

DAY ONE SCHEDULE (Friday, October 2)

8am: Girls Division 2 - Mackay Comettes v Brisbane Capitals Bronze

9.30am: Division 1 - Southern Districts Spartans v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

11am: Division 2 - Mackay Stars v Northside Wizards 1

12.30pm: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v Logan Thunder

2pm: Division 1 - Ipswich Force v SWM Pirates Purple

3.30pm: Division 2 - Emerald Chargers v Mackay Stars

5pm: Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Mackay Meteorettes

 

REPLAYS

GAME ONE: Division 2 - Mackay Comettes v Brisbane Capitals Bronze

 

 

GAME TWO: Division 1 - Southern Districts Spartans v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

 

 

GAME THREE: Mackay Stars v Northside Wizards 

 

 

GAME FOUR: Mackay Meteorettes v Logan Thunder

 

 

GAME FIVE: Ipswich Force vs SWM Pirates Purple

 

GAME SIX: Emerald Chargers vs Mackay Stars 

 

Originally published as LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u14 Girls State Championships

