REPLAY: Basketball Qld- Bris Caps v Mackay Meteorettes

The final state titles will be up for grabs as the best young female talent takes to the court in Mackay for the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls Championships Friday.

Mackay Basketball will host the final state championships tournament of the year as hundreds of players showcase their skills on the big stage to finish the season.

And we will have all the action for you as every game across the four days, starting today and finishing on Monday, on McDonalds Mackay Stadium's court four will be livestreamed.

The Ipswich Force will go in as tournament favourites in the Girls Division 1 competition after going through the BQJBC season undefeated.

DAY ONE SCHEDULE (Friday, October 2)

8am: Girls Division 2 - Mackay Comettes v Brisbane Capitals Bronze

9.30am: Division 1 - Southern Districts Spartans v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

11am: Division 2 - Mackay Stars v Northside Wizards 1

12.30pm: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v Logan Thunder

2pm: Division 1 - Ipswich Force v SWM Pirates Purple

3.30pm: Division 2 - Emerald Chargers v Mackay Stars

5pm: Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Mackay Meteorettes

Originally published as LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u14 Girls State Championships