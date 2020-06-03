Menu
UNIMPRESSED: Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud says dairy farmers need fair milk prices, not tokenism.
UNIMPRESSED: Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud says dairy farmers need fair milk prices, not tokenism.
News

Littleproud labels supermarket’s milk range a ’pitiful offering’

Saavanah Bourke
3rd Jun 2020 7:00 AM
WOOLWORTHS’ attempt to support struggling dairy farmers has been slammed by Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, who labelled the announcement a “tokenistic gimmick”.

This comes after the major supermarket announced it would increase the price of its milk by 10 cents a litre as part of a new special drought relief milk range.

Mr Littleproud said it was disrespectful of Woolworths to try to capitalise on Monday’s World Milk Day by a “pitiful offering”.

“All they are doing is creating a corporate feel-good fund to promote their own brand,” Mr Littleproud said.

Woolworths has announced it will increase the price of its milk by 10 cents a litre as part of a new special drought relief milk range.
Woolworths has announced it will increase the price of its milk by 10 cents a litre as part of a new special drought relief milk range.

The retail price of milk has been a hot topic in the dairy industry for the past nine years, following the introduction of $1-a-litre milk in 2011.

“The supermarkets aren’t listening to me or dairy farmers when we are clearly saying they need to restore the value they stripped from the dairy industry with $1-a-litre milk,” Mr Littleproud said.

Woolworths plans to launch the range mid-October, with the extra 10 cents going to dairy farmers in drought-affected areas.

The supermarket chain’s drought relief milk will sell at $1.10 a litre, with the range also offering two-litre and three-litre varieties at $2.20 and $3.30.

Coles followed its rival by revealing it too would increase the price of its milk, but only for its three-litre own-brand milk.

The price of milk has been a hot topic for dairy farmers since $1-a-litre milk was introduced in 2011. Picture: Chris Kidd
The price of milk has been a hot topic for dairy farmers since $1-a-litre milk was introduced in 2011. Picture: Chris Kidd

Mr Littleproud said the region’s dairy farmers didn’t want to have to rely on charity or grants, but rather have their milk priced at what it’s worth.

“Woolworths has said an extra 10c a litre is $30 million. Woolworths need to stop hiding behind their fear of moving first and stump up,” he said.

“Stop holding back the extra $90 million in value from the Australian dairy supply chain and claiming to be dairy’s saviour with $5 million of grants that farmers need to grovel for.

“We just need fair prices for dairy farmers, not tokenism.”

$1 milk dairy farmers stanthorpe dairy woolworths group world milk day
Stanthorpe Border Post

