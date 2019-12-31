Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAREGIVER: Amy Ryan with an Eastern Grey joey.
CAREGIVER: Amy Ryan with an Eastern Grey joey.
Environment

Little life saved from checking dead roo’s pouch

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
30th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG wildlife carers are asking people to check the pouch of kangaroos if they are hit by a car after a joey was found in its mothers covered in meat ants.

Christine Wynne, president of Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association, said if you hit a kangaroo it was important to check if it was female by looking for a pouch and having a look inside.

"A little joey can survive in a dead mother's pouch for three to four days and if they are left in there they get eaten alive by meat ants," she said.

"So if it is safe to stop, check if it is female and look for a joey in its pouch, if there is then call the wildlife number." Ms Wynne said it happens quite often when people haven't checked and there was a joey.

"It is quite distressing to see, this one was a good size about 800g and you could see the tail and legs," she said.

"His body was covered in meat ants and there was even one up his nose.

"It would be the most dreadful and painful way to die, I was pleased to be able to help him, it is a good feeling to have saved a little life."

Ms Wynne said kangaroos were moving closer to the road due to drought so it was important to drive slower in areas where they may be and check on one if the unfortunate happened.

"If the kangaroo is alive and very injured I can call someone to have it humanely euthanised."

If you find a joey or an injured kangaroo contact Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association on 4159 6431.

animals kangaroo motoring wildlife
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        News A weather forecast from the Bureau of Metereology as we prepare to head into 2020.

        The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        premium_icon The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        News 55 people killed on southern Queensland roads in 2019.

        The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        premium_icon The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        News FIREFIGHTERS and BOM recount horror of spring season, call for reinforcements.

        Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        premium_icon Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        Crime Two officers and a woman were treated for multiple stings