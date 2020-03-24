Menu
Little act of kindness in coronavirus chaos

Frances Klein
24th Mar 2020

ONE Gympie family has decided to "spread the kindness" amid the coronavirus chaos by thanking overworked shop staff with a box of goodies.

 

A hand written thank-you was the finishing touch to a gratitude box the Tate family made for supermarket staff. #spreadingkindness.
The Tate family is urging others to do the same after they filled a box with coffee vouchers and chocolates from Gympie cafe Farmer and Sun and other treats and delivered it to Gympie supermarket staff.

Goodies from local cafe Farmer and Sun made up part of the thank-you package. #spreadingkindness.
"I was so pleased to hear from the lady at the service counter that they had received some boxes of chocolate and things over the last couple of weeks," family member Taran Tate said.

"I hope it inspires others to do the same.

"Think about making a purchase at a small business too where possible.

"Keep spreading kindness people."

