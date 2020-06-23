LISTEN: Top local artists to add to your playlist

DISCOVER LOCAL TALENT: The Fern Brothers are only one of amazing local musos

IF YOU'RE missing live gigs, you're not alone.

The Southern Downs has some incredible musical talent, but thanks to coronavirus, many acts have bowed out early this year.

Luckily, just as the Jumpers and Jazz FOMO kicks in, we've compiled a dream playlist that will have your toes tapping in no time.

Joel Anthony

Joel Anthony, perhaps better known as Joel Briggs to Warwick locals, made an international name for himself after setting sail to the UK in 2015, where he supported some of Britain's top acts.

He now plays alongside acts such as household legends Josh Pyke and John Butler, and with his smooth vocals and dreamy acoustics, he is not one to miss.

Sleeping Dogs

Heavily inspired by Motown, soul, funk and blues - you've no doubt heard this band countless times at local events in the past.

However, the crew has a new flair as recently reintroduced singer Jodie Ellis joins, adding some surprise female vocals to the group.

Nine Year Sister

Music runs in the family of this Stanthorpe sister duo, composed of Emma and Jennie Wardle.

After being crowned busking champions at this year's Apple & Grape Harvest Festival, the pair have been creating original music to add onto their already comprehensive winning folk line-up.

Smooth Talk

The Southern Downs duo, composed of Elle Rudd and Ash Moore, has been building steady buzz after they branched away from previous band SideTracked.

While coronavirus meant Elle and Ash were unable to jam with each other for a short period of time, it didn't stop from writing original music, and our hopes are more new tracks will swiftly be on the way.

The Fern Brothers

Another pair who took matter into their own hands during coronavirus were Thomas and James Fern.

A pub classic, the Warwick brothers have been performing 'Stuck at Home' concerts for the devoted Facebook audience.

When they get they back to stage, they'll be sure to wow with their energetic performances and soft rock feel.

Squidgenini

A solo artist who has to be seen to be believed, Bella Carrol, aka "squidgenini", can trace her musical beginnings to Warwick's School of Total Education.

Now a premiere producer and vocalist in the Australian music scene, with a debut EP in the works, she is one to listen to if you dig pop and R & B.

Listen to the playlist here!