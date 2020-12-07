Menu
Lisa Curry: ‘I don’t feel like me anymore’

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
7th Dec 2020 12:13 PM
Olympic swimmer Lisa Curry says the death of her late daughter Jaimi has forever changed her as she continues to grieve her tragic loss.

The 58-year-old said she no longer feels like the same person after losing her beloved daughter three months ago.

"Somehow, this change I find myself in now is testing my very being," she wrote on Instagram.

Lisa Curry reflects on life after the death of her daughter Jaimi.
Grant Kenny with his children Jett, Morgan and Jaimi on Mooloolaba Beach. Picture: John McCutcheon
"Some days I don't even feel like me anymore, or being me anymore. It feels like it's changing my direction and I'm ok with that. Because I know... change can be good. It's a process... and I'm not quite sure where to start, but soon I'll figure it out.

Jaimi Kenny (left) with mum Lisa.
Jaimi died after battling a long-term illness.
Curry said she does not want professional help at this time.

"People are telling me to seek out help.. with psychologists, doctors, people who have been through what I am facing at the moment ... but I know in my heart, that I actually have the answers myself," she said.

Jaimi tragically died at age 33 in September after losing her battle with a long-term illness.

She was the eldest daughter of Curry and her ex-husband, Grant Kenny, who also share two other children together a daughter Morgan and son Jett.

Jaimi was laid to rest in a private sunset funeral in September.

"I know that one small thing leads to another, then leads to another until what's achieved is a big thing. It's just that I don't know which small thing to start with is yet ......why is that so damn hard?"

LIFELINE 13 11 14

