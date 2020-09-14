Menu
Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny’s daughter loses battle with illness

14th Sep 2020 6:06 PM | Updated: 8:30 PM
The daughter of former swimming champ Lisa Curry and her ironman ex-husband Grant Kenny, Jaimi, has lost her battle with a long-term illness.

In a statement sent on behalf of Grant Kenny on Monday evening, it was announced Jaimi was surrounded by her family when she died.

"It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," the statement read.

 

Jaimi pictured with parents Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny in 2008.
"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

"We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us as the extra time we were able to spend with her.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy."

Jaimi had just turned 33 in June, her mother Lisa shared happy family photos on her social media.

Lisa Curry and a young Jaimi Kenny in 1990.
A friend posted their condolences to Ms Curry's husband Mark Tabone online today.

"Thoughts r with u all. So sorry Lisa. Sending u all big hugs xo."

Photos of flowers and offerings of "deepest sympathies" were posted to his Facebook page.

"Sooo Sorry to hear of Lisa & Grant loss of their beautiful Daughter, please pass on Our Deepest Sympathies (sic)," a user wrote.

Another post, "Sending lots of love to Lisa and Mark, my heart is broken xxxx," was accompanied with a photo of purple roses.

"I'm so sadden(ed) to hear of Jamie's passing. Please pass my deepest deepest condolences to Lisa. My thoughts are with you both," another user wrote.

"Deepest sympathy to all connected from your friends in Cohuna, our prayers and love Geoff and Betty Thompson," another post read.

Others simply posted broken-heart emojis.

Jaimi Kenny pushing her half-sister Trixie, back in 2014. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM
Originally published as Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny's daughter loses battle with illness

