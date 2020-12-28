LISA Curry has revealed her family's touching Christmas tribute to her daughter Jaimi Kenny, who passed away in September.

In a picture posted to Instagram, Curry, Grant Kenny and their adult children Morgan and Jett are seen celebrating Christmas while wearing T-shirts printed with Jaimi's picture.

Also pictured in the image is Morgan Kenny Gruell's husband Ryan Gruell and their two children, including baby Taj Grant Gruell who was born just weeks after Jaimi's passing.

"Always together," Curry wrote.

"Hope everyone had a nice Christmas."

Lisa Curry posted the touching picture to social media. Picture: Instagram

Jaimi Kenny passed away less than four months ago at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She was 33-years-old.

In a joint statement released on September 14, Curry and Mr Kenny revealed their oldest daughter had "lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family".

Jaimi was farewelled by friends and family at a funeral ceremony on the Sunshine Coast five days after her passing.

Originally published as Lisa and Grant's touching Christmas tribute to Jaimi