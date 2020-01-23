Lion cubs ready to step up: Rayner

Cameron Rayner of the Lions takes a mark during the Round 20 AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in Brisbane, Sunday, August 4, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Cameron Rayner of the Lions takes a mark during the Round 20 AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in Brisbane, Sunday, August 4, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The young cubs are roaring for more responsibility at the Brisbane Lions.

The key objectives at Brisbane's week-long pre-season camp in Hobart is to develop leadership skills, build relationships across the playing list and staff, and to imbed the club's new recruits into the Lions culture.

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Young gun Cam Rayner says the Lions are ticking all the boxes with "generation next' stepping forward.

"It's pretty exciting to see that young core come together and really turn into something for the club,'' he said.

"The club has got great leaders, starting with Zorks (captain Dayne Zorko), who are great at guiding us along.

"These camps are a great opportunity for us to advance our own leadership skills, speak up a little bit more and try new roles, and it's great to see the young boys come through."

Cam Rayner at Lions pre-season camp in Tasmania. Picture: Lions Media

Rayner - the No.1 draft pick in 2017 - is hoping to spend more time in the midfield in 2020 after being stationed in the forward line for most of his first two campaigns.

"I feel like these first couple of years have been learning years for me. I've got to know the game plan, got to know what it's like to play AFL footy,'' he said.

"I've been pretty lucky, Fages (senior coach Chris Fagan) has stuck by me, which has been good.

"(The midfield) is something we are going to try and do a bit more of, and spit forward at times, so finding that balance is what I'd like to do.''

Brisbane will have their second match simulation on Thursday after having a competitive hitout on the weekend.

Mitch Robinson and Marcus Adams are expected to play after sitting out the first contest.