Lines go cold: Police notice a reduction in calls for help

Stanthorpe Police say their lines have quietened down in recent weeks.

Stanthorpe Police say their lines have quietened down in recent weeks.

THE region is reportedly experiencing a fall in crime thanks to COVID-19.

Stanthorpe’s Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said he and other officers have noticed a drop in calls over recent weeks.

“We’re certainly not seeing any crime spikes, if anything it is going the other way,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“Police are experiencing a reduction in calls for our services.

“I don’t know if that’s because less people are out and about but we think it could be.”

That’s not to say Stanthorpe is crime free.

Sen Sgt Brady said there’s been several cases of property crime in the past week.

Community Development Services on Corundum St was the target of a break and enter between Saturday, April 25 and Monday 27.

“The business was broken into by someone smashing the windows.

“As a result, a number of food and drink items were stolen from a bench in a store room,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

Inquiries are continuing.

Vehicles were the target of offenders in two separate instances of theft.

On Sunday at about 6pm a vehicle was entered on Archibald St.

“At the time the owner of the vehicle had parked their car on the street and was unpacking.

“However the car was left unattended for a period of time and as a result a number of items were stolen,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

Some of the property has since been located, but charges have yet to be laid.

Similarly, between midnight and 7am on Tuesday, April 21, a vehicle was broken into on Denham St.

“Implements were used to push the barrel lock into the vehicle. A small quantity of change was stolen and more inquiries are being conducted.”

While no fines have been dished out for people breaking social distancing regulations, Sen Sgt Brady has encouraged people to familiarise themselves with the rules in place.

“Police have conducted two inquiries in relation to complaints from the public about non-essential business being conducted.

“On both occasions it seems the business owners had misunderstandings about the legislations.”

Sen Sgt Brady said police have taken a ‘common sense approach’ to it and reminded businesses about the importance of acting within the guidelines.