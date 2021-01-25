Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police caught Gavin John West drink-driving for the sixth time.
Police caught Gavin John West drink-driving for the sixth time.
News

Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

Darryn Nufer
25th Jan 2021 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A linen factory floor manager caught drink-driving for the sixth time has been fined.

Gavin John West, 57, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that West returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 after being intercepted on Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd on December 20.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said West's traffic history was "awful" with five previous drink-driving offences, the last being in 2016.

Mr Schubert convicted and fined West $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 11 months.

MORE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

 

OTHER YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

DRUG BUST: Nine 1m cannabis plants in Cap Coast backyard

Air rifle found on Yeppoon woman's lounge

Zilzie mum caught with knuckle dusters, drugs

drink-driving gavin john west tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Teen star comes out to fans

      Teen star comes out to fans
      • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        Premium Content Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        News A rainy but far from drought-breaking start to 2021 has failed to dampen the region’s serious water woes.

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Stanthorpe

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Stanthorpe and support your local...

        Funding boost to help residents upskill, work in region

        Premium Content Funding boost to help residents upskill, work in region

        News ‘We need our young people to feel like they have a future right here at home’.