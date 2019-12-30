Lindsay makes another move on Liam

Lindsay Lohan has hinted again about her ongoing crush on Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has never been a shrinking violet, and when it comes to Liam Hemsworth, she's not afraid to show the actor exactly how she feels.

The actress and Masked Singer host reached out to the star again on Instagram this week, responding to his post with a not-so-subtle comment.

Hemsworth had posted photos of he and his buddies enjoying the artificial, but nonetheless impressive waves after his visit to the newly opened Urbnsurf surf park in Melbourne.

"Wow what an epic day this was. Great way to wrap up the year! Thanks @urbnsurf I'll be back real soon ;)," he wrote.

Lohan responded with a single emoji, the prayer hands, often used to either express gratitude or, as it seemed to be in this case, hopefulness, with the hands indicating that she is indeed praying for Hemsworth's return - or perhaps simply wants to catch his attention?

It's not the first time Lohan has made a move on Hemsworth in very public fashion.

In September, when his brother Chris posted a series of photos with Liam, family and friends on vacation and just one month after Hemsworth split with Miley Cyrus, Lohan commented, "Why didn't we meet in sydney or bondi?!"

The Hemsworths did not respond publicly to Lohan.

Back in October, Lohan threw shade at Cody Simpson, Miley's current beau and the winner of The Masked Singer.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lohan shared a picture of Simpson with her sister Ali Lohan, who he dated last year, with the caption, "When you realise (sic) you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future."

Lohan later claimed that the post was a joke and that she thinks Simpson and Cyrus are "great" together.

Amid claims that they may have split up following Simpson's recent wild nights out with other women, Cyrus and Simpson posted videos of them twerking for each other on Boxing Day.