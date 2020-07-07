Lindsay Lohan out as judge on The Masked Singer

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost Lindsay Lohan her spot on The Masked Singer judging panel.

Lindsay Lohan has been forced to pull out of judging duties on The Masked Singer Australia.

The Hollywood actor was scheduled to begin shooting the reality singing competition over the coming months but is unable to travel from her Dubai base due to coronavirus.

"Due to the current international travel complications Lindsay Lohan will not be a panellist on The Masked Singer this season," Channel 10 said.

"While we are disappointed that Lindsay can't join us, we are lucky enough to have a sensational new panellist on the desk for this season. They will join Jackie O, Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes, along with 12 new celebrities and 12 new masks.

"We can hear you yelling; "take it off" from here, but we will unmask our new panellist very soon. Stay tuned!"

Channel 10 is yet to announce Lohan's replacement, although Confidential expects the rumour mill to start very quickly.

The Masked Singer was a breakout success for Ten in 2019 when executives took a chance on the quirky Korean format.

The series sees familiar faces hidden behind masks with the judging panel charged with identifying the celebrity.

Lohan was by far the big drawcard of the season, endearing herself to viewers with her humour and eagerness to understand Australian celebrities and culture.

Cody Simpson won the first season, with others to compete including Kate Ceberano, Deni Hines, Rob Mills, Adam Brand, Gretel Killeen, Brett Lee, Darren McMullen and Nikki Webster.

A promo video for the second season shows a host of new celebrities inside giant costumes with their faces covered, with masks ranging from a sloth to a hammerhead, dragonfly, kitten, wizard, frillneck lizard, a cactus, goldfish, a bushranger, echidna, queen and puppet.

