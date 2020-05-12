Light at end of tunnel: Businesses hang hopes on planned changes

Michael and Lucille Jensen with sons Tom and Spencer and granddaughter Indi Jensen.

Michael and Lucille Jensen with sons Tom and Spencer and granddaughter Indi Jensen.

IT HAS been 18 months since a Stanthorpe couple set out on a surprising business adventure.

Michael and Lucille Jensen, who had experience in retail, stepped into the accommodation game, taking over Granite Belt Motel.

They could barely imagine what the next year and a half would bring.

Drought, fires and COVID-19 has ensured it has been a rollercoaster for the pair, but they have no regrets.

“It has been pretty tough,” Mr Jensen said.

“Going through bushfires, drought, closing of the Gap (Cunningham Highway), the unfortunate marketing of water carting.

“It has all certainly affected everyone and now the virus.

“We’re hoping that it can’t get any worse and it’s only going to be upwards from here.”

Not only do they have the motel to concern themselves with, but retail store Pink Poppies.

“Both businesses have been affected by the shut down I suppose,” Mr Jensen said.

“But more so the accommodation side of it because we’ve had substantial cancellations because of the restrictions.

“We’ve still had some essential workers coming through and staying with us but nowhere near as many as we’d usually have.

Pink Poppies operator Lucille Jensen.

“The shop has been going okay considering. We’ve kept it open through the whole period.

“The online component has certainly assisted us keeping our head above water.”

Restrictions on travel are set to ease on June 12 and Mr Jensen is hoping that can swing things around.

“We’re hoping people will want to travel to more country areas within Queensland, rather than staying in more populated coastal and city areas.

“We’re trying to encourage people who’ve cancelled to rebook when they can.

“We were very happy to get the Apple and Grape Festival in but now we need to really refocus our energies on getting people back here.

“If there’s not going to be any overseas travel in the next couple of year’s then we’re hoping the domestic market will pick up substantially and hopefully rural communities like ours will be the flavour of the month for people wanting to avoid crowds.

“It’s a safe environment to come. We haven’t had any known cases of coronavirus locally.”

Despite the trials and tribulations, laying off staff and losing out financially, Mr Jensen remains upbeat about the future.

“It’s nothing compared to what the farmers have had to go through over the last three year’s.

“We’re confident if we can get through this period we can get through anything.”