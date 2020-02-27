Lifetime of love for each other

Long time married couple Keith and Cindy Chard will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary in April.

MORE than half a century is how long Keith and Cindy Chard have been married for, with the celebration of another year together right around the corner.

The long-lived marriage has been so successful because the couple ‘never argue’ according to Mrs Chard.

“My daughter always said we will have a family conference and then mum will make the final decision,” she laughed.

“I make the suggestions and the others do the work.”

But Mrs Chard said it wasn’t always this hopeful for the pair.

“I worked with Keith’s cousin and we went on a holiday at Christmas time.

“We had known each other for two weeks when we decided we were going to get married.

“His mother said, ‘It’s never going to work’ and ‘She’s too young’ but here we are today 55 years later,” she said.

Cindy was 18 and Keith 33 when they tied the knot in April of 1965.

“We were married in Melbourne. It was a horrible day, raining and gusty winds,” she said.

They relocated to the Gold Coast after Cindy gave birth to their two sons, later adopting their daughter.

“We decided when we had kids if one of us said something to the kids that the other didn’t like we would never say anything in front of them.

“We would always wait until they went to bed and sort it out after that.

“It was rare that it would ever happen,” she said.

On the Gold Coast the couple owned their own business for 43 years, before moving to the Granite Belt 12 years ago.

“We have always lived where we worked,” she said.

“I couldn’t handle the traffic anymore. Out here I’m a lot happier and can potter around at my own leisure.”

But Mrs Chard said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We just get on really well.

“I can’t really say a lot because we have never had any problems,” she said.

Keith and Cindy will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on April 19.