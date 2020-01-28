Lifelong Liston resident snags Aussie Day honour

Peter Bonner (right) pictured with son Tim at his property in Liston.

A MAN, regarded highly, not only in Stanthorpe but across the state line, has been heralded for more than 60 years of service to the community.

On Sunday, Liston’s own Peter Bonner was named Tenterfield’s Australia Day Citizen of the Year.

Mr Bonner has more than 60 years experience as a rural firefighter with the Liston and Wylie Creek brigade.

While recent illness might be holding him back, he remains an active member of the brigade.

Mr Bonner said it was an accolade he never anticipated.

“It was a very humbling thing to happen,” he said.

“It’s something I wasn’t expecting, nevertheless, someone nominated me.

“It was certainly a proud moment.”

Peter had wife Tere, sons Tim and Martin, as well as daughter-in-law Deborah at his side at the Sunday morning service at Tenterfield’s Memorial Hall.

Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty commended Mr Bonner for his 33 years as a Director of the former Tenterfield Rural Land Board, rural fire brigade service, 30 years as a trustee of the Liston War Memorial Reserve Trust and his 63 years as a member of the Stanthorpe Show Society.

“I joined the rural fire brigade straight out of school. I was only 16 years old,” Mr Bonner said.

This Friday and Saturday you’ll find Peter at the Stanthorpe Show, where he remains actively involved.

Mr Bonner wasn’t the only winner out of Liston on the day.

Liston’s Cobb and Co Heritage Day won Community Event of the Year.

Caroline Janssens, Chair of the Liston Hall Committee, accepted the award.

Ms Jansen commented “that this was truly a community event with the Hall Committee, Progress Association and local community members all working together to ensure a successful event”.