Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Peter Bonner (right) pictured with son Tim at his property in Liston.
Peter Bonner (right) pictured with son Tim at his property in Liston.
News

Lifelong Liston resident snags Aussie Day honour

Matthew Purcell
28th Jan 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, regarded highly, not only in Stanthorpe but across the state line, has been heralded for more than 60 years of service to the community.

On Sunday, Liston’s own Peter Bonner was named Tenterfield’s Australia Day Citizen of the Year.

Mr Bonner has more than 60 years experience as a rural firefighter with the Liston and Wylie Creek brigade.

While recent illness might be holding him back, he remains an active member of the brigade.

Mr Bonner said it was an accolade he never anticipated.

“It was a very humbling thing to happen,” he said.

“It’s something I wasn’t expecting, nevertheless, someone nominated me.

“It was certainly a proud moment.”

Peter had wife Tere, sons Tim and Martin, as well as daughter-in-law Deborah at his side at the Sunday morning service at Tenterfield’s Memorial Hall.

Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty commended Mr Bonner for his 33 years as a Director of the former Tenterfield Rural Land Board, rural fire brigade service, 30 years as a trustee of the Liston War Memorial Reserve Trust and his 63 years as a member of the Stanthorpe Show Society.

“I joined the rural fire brigade straight out of school. I was only 16 years old,” Mr Bonner said.

This Friday and Saturday you’ll find Peter at the Stanthorpe Show, where he remains actively involved.

Mr Bonner wasn’t the only winner out of Liston on the day.

Liston’s Cobb and Co Heritage Day won Community Event of the Year.

Caroline Janssens, Chair of the Liston Hall Committee, accepted the award.

Ms Jansen commented “that this was truly a community event with the Hall Committee, Progress Association and local community members all working together to ensure a successful event”.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Cricket fundraiser can still draw a crowd

        GALLERY: Cricket fundraiser can still draw a crowd

        News Super 8s drew a strong crowd up to C.F White Oval with keen cricketers mixing it with some first-timers.

        Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        premium_icon Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        News Close to 70 people responded to our online call out asking what new stores...

        Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        premium_icon Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        News The 39yo was approached by a stranger as he walked on the footpath

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Breaking Tracy Dobie reveals her plans and goals for desired second term.