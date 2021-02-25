Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a flood rescue where a truck had left the road and been washed into Blackadder Creek Corindi.
Emergency services at the scene of a flood rescue where a truck had left the road and been washed into Blackadder Creek Corindi.
News

Life threatening flood rescues underway on Coffs Coast

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
25th Feb 2021 5:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The region has been hit by serious flash flooding overnight as emergency services scramble to save the lives of people washed into flood waters.

Speaking at the scene of where a truck had gone off the road, Martin Wells from Coffs Harbour SES said too many cars were being washed off the road after driving into floodwaters.

He said there were multiple "life threatening" flood rescues ongoing across the Corindi and Sherwood Creek areas.

"At the moment some incredibly life threatening situations unfolding and we are attempting to get to as many people as possible as quick as we can," he said early this morning

"We have seven or eight units out in the field at the moment and have called in additional resources in for first life.

The truck at Corindi was "basically floating" in the creek and the State Emergency Services team were waiting for the situation to become safer.

"It is too risky to launch rescue boats at this point in time we are just waiting for first light and keeping (the driver) calm at this point.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coffs floods corindi
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        Premium Content Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        News From best selling albums, sold out international tours and awards galore, here are Warwick’s most established musicians.

        QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        News IOC nominates Qld as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympic Games

        Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        Premium Content Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        News An intense storm walloped the Southern Downs bringing hail and strong winds, and...

        Crackdown to make parents call cops on their own kids

        Premium Content Crackdown to make parents call cops on their own kids

        Crime Qld youth justice crackdown could see parents dob in their own kids