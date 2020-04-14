Life on other side of the divide

The Liston Hall is the quietest it has been in the near 100 years of its existence.

RESIDENTS on the other side of the state line are doing their best to cope with new border restrictions, with some even lapping up the isolation.

Police are being aided by Transport and Main Roads officers and Australian Defence Force personnel to keep an eye on the border as they aim to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Twenty-four hour roadblocks have been set up at both Wallangarra and along Amosfield Rd heading toward Liston.

Despite the isolation and social distancing rules, Rivertree resident Susan Heywood said the community is as united as ever.

“Some of us are used to not ducking into town everyday anyway,” she said.

“I’ve been speaking to my neighbours when I go for a walk or jog and they’re just pretty happy to be out in the bush and feeling like it’s not affecting them.

“We have people out here who have come from the cities and are tree changers and so they enjoy not having to race in and out of town.”

Ms Heywood lives 12 kilometres down Rivertree Rd, outside of Liston in NSW.

Her and her family are used to the isolation.

“As for the people who actually live in the village, because they’re a little closer, it has I think made people more cautious.

“Because Liston has a lot of older people and retirees they’re cautious for their own health.”

Residents over the border who work in Queensland or need to cross over for essential things like groceries or medical appointments are required to get permits.

Liston in NSW is just a short 15 minute drive from Stanthorpe.

Ms Heywood says it’s made her question the necessity to travel into Stanthorpe.

“You’re wondering is someone going to pull you up and say ‘hang on, you need to go straight back home, do not pass go, do not collect $200’.

“There’s that feeling of maybe suspicion that people are going to criticise what you’re doing when in Stanthorpe.

“You see it on Facebook ... ‘why on earth should people cross the border in and out if it’s meant to be closed’.”

Stanthorpe Police Sergeant Gerard Brady said people had been adhering to the rules for the most part.

“Generally people have been really good. They’re understanding, they’re patient and that’s what we need,” he said.

As a schoolteacher in Queensland, Ms Heywood has been given access.

“I guess for some people the alternative is to go to Tenterfield which from Liston is a 50 kilometre trip.

“It would be insane to expect older people to go down there to just get their groceries.”

A friend of hers a little further out at Wylie Creek has not been receiving mail as a result of the Cullendore Rd being blocked off.

“I think we’ve just felt like things are up in the air a bit and we’ve been trying to help our neighbours to all be on the same page and not be stressed.

“We can be physically isolated but we don’t want people to feel emotionally or socially isolated.”

Ms Heywood is hopeful music and dancing will return to Liston Hall soon and the noise from kids on the playground will be emanating sooner rather than later.

For more local information stay up to date on the Liston Area Progress Association Facebook page which Ms Heywood operates.