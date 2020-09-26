Life of repeat drug driver unravelling

A young woman has lost her home, two horses and car after developing an ice addiction during a four year relationship.

Laree Iris Clarke, 20, was found with 1.2g of methamphetamine and a glass pipe on April 1 this year before she was found with 7g of cannabis on May 4.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard Clarke pleaded with police "to be left with a little" after making admissions that she was a daily user of cannabis.

Clarke was intercepted driving while on a provisional licence on May 10 and returned a positive roadside reading for methamphetamine and cannabis, the court heard.

At 5.35pm on June 10, Clarke was intercepted in Brisbane and returned a positive roadside reading for an unspecified drug.

The court heard Clarke was cautioned by police that her driver's licence was suspended.

Only six hours later at 11.25pm, Clarke crashed her car on the Bruce Highway with two passengers in the car. She pleaded guilty to 11 charges including three counts of drug driving.

Defence lawyer Mathai Joshi said his client was a qualified aged care worker and started using drugs with her ex-partner of four years.

Laree Iris Clarke was sentenced to 12 months' probation disqualified driving.

"She led a very successful life, while she is only 20 years of age, she had owned property at Bluewater, she had owned two horses and her own vehicle and her drug addiction has essentially robbed her of those things," he said.

Mr Joshi said Clarke was supported in court by her mother and was "seeking help" and "solidified assistance" from a probation order to curb her drug addiction.

Magistrate Steven Mosch told Clarke her behaviour was "foolish".

"You should think about what the ramifications might be if you continue to engage in this type of conduct," he said. "If you continue to do it you might lose that opportunity to work in your chosen field."

Mr Mosch sentenced Clarke to 12 months probation, was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Criminal convictions were not recorded.

Traffic convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Life of repeat drug driver unravelling