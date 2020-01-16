Life, love, career: Doctor’s debt to Stanthorpe

NEARLY a decade ago a hopeful young doctor found her way to Stanthorpe.

Dr Molly Atkinson looks back on that time as life changing.

She was one of the first medical students to partake in the Queensland Rural Medical Longlook Program and 10 years on, has sung the programs praises.

“The Longlook program provided me with the opportunity to study and work in a small rural area which gave my insight into the life of a rural GP and all the opportunities it entailed,” Ms Atkinson said.

The program, born out of a partnership between Griffith University and Queensland Rural Medical Education, has grown from just four participants in 2010 to 48 third and fourth-year students completing long term placements in the Darling Downs.

After taking part in the program Ms Atkinson was later drawn back to Stanthorpe to build not just her career, but a life and family.

“I would never have ended up here, with my work and family, living in a town that I love, if I had not been placed here as a medical student.”

Molly returned to Stanthorpe for her GP training in 2013 and fell in love with her now-husband, Michael, with whom she maintained a long-distance relationship as she spent time working in Adelaide and Toowoomba before returning.

She now works for Granite Belt Medical Services and loves the variety rural medicine affords her.

“Rural general practice is much more hands on (than in a metro area) and you can admit your own patients at Stanthorpe Hospital and follow through with their care,” she said.

“The patients have been the best surprise.

“When I was here as a student, they were so helpful and willing to do anything to help my training and advance my skills.

Sites for the program now include Stanthorpe, Warwick, Kingaroy, Dalby and Gympie.

For more information, head to the Queensland Rural Medical Longlook Program website.