‘Life flashed before my eyes’: Woman’s horror crash ordeal

A MOTORIST who narrowly avoided a horrific crash that seriously injured two people has described the terrifying ordeal, saying she helped keep an injured woman alive.

Jay Dodds was confronted with mangled cars, metres of shattered glass and a seriously injured woman who crashed into the back of a ute conducting line marking on the Bruce Highway.

The woman, 46, was driving north in her sedan on the highway near Mutarnee at 1.06am Tuesday morning when she crashed into a Toyota Hilux just 400m from the Ollera Creek turn-off.

Ms Dodds saw the impact coming when she noticed the woman's car travelling fast up behind her.

She slowed down and drove around the road works, but says the other car did not stop.

"I saw lights coming in behind fast and started screaming go, go, go," she wrote to social media about the ordeal.

A woman was trapped inside a car at Rollingstone after a horrific crash.

"The road tek (sic) dude was hit by the other car and it was like an explosion."

Ms Dodds said the ute was propelling forward, and she immediately turned around to help.

"I had my window open and it happened inches from my head."

"My life flashed before my eyes.

"I felt glass hit me and I jumped out thinking she was dead."

Ms Dodds was confronted with a scene of carnage, with the front of the woman's sedan completely crumpled, with fire crews working to free the woman from the car.

The ute can be seen several metres from the place of impact, with broken glass and debris spread across the road.

The woman had suffered severe leg injuries, and Ms Dodds grabbed a towel from her car to "put her leg back together" while they waited for help.

Paramedics work to free a woman from a crumpled car wreck at Rollingstone on Tuesday morning.

Ms Dodds said she "kept her alive" until a rescue helicopter arrived.

The woman was flown to Townsville University Hospital in a serious condition, and the linesman was also taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, and confirmed the woman had bloods taken for drug and alcohol testing while at hospital.

The crash closed the Bruce Highway for six hours on Tuesday morning.

Insurance provider, AAMI ranked the notorious highway as the top crash hot spot in Townsville, followed by Sturt St and Flinders Highway.

