Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

A GRANITE BELT life coach has added a new skill to her list of accreditations, becoming a qualified e-hypnotherapist.

After discovering the breakthroughs that hypnotherapy had to offer, Hayley Latham jumped on board.

“I needed some help to quit smoking myself,” Ms Latham said.

“That was when I decided to look into hypnosis and to my delight became a non-smoker easily and effortlessly in just one session.”

After this discovery, Ms Latham realised just how much she could help her clients with the use of hypnosis.

“I’ve been a neuro-linguistic programming coach for the last seven years,” she said.

“Helping people to grow their businesses, helping them to live their best life, get through the blocks and limiting beliefs.

“Once I discovered hypnotherapy and it’s benefits I went onto train and became a qualified e-hypnotherapist.

“It has helped me in my life and now I get to help others.”

Ms Latham is one of the first e-hypnotherapists to launch in the world, qualified to conduct both face-to-face and online hypnotherapy sessions.

“An online session basically takes it to the comfort of your own home,” she said.

“So that happens via video call.

“There is a few differences between e-hypnotherapy and just regular hypnotherapy but once you have that set up it is just as effective.”

Ms Latham said the purpose of e-hypnotherapy was for the patient to feel as comfortable as possible.

“It is an alternative to someone who might suffer from anxiety or post-traumatic stress and wouldn’t want to leave their home,” she said.

This new qualification isn’t only going to help Ms Latham’s clients, it will also help the exposure of her business.

“It’s very difficult times at the moment,” Ms Latham said.

“There is a lot of people moving away, businesses struggling, people struggling just to get by.

“It really opened up the viability for my business.

“Because I can now practise not just in our area but all over the world.”

Hypnotherapy is nothing like the movies and TV shows make it out to be, instead Ms Latham said you won’t be under hypnosis unless you allow yourself to be.

“We go into hypnotism every day without even realising,” she said.

“Driving your car from A to B and you don’t even remember the trip.

“That’s when you go into a trance, your subconscious mind has taken control and that is very similar to what happens in hypnotherapy.

“It’s this time when you are most susceptible to taking on new suggestions.”

Ms Latham is now taking on clients for both e-hypnotherapy and regular hypnotherapy.

If you are interested you can contact Hayley Latham on Facebook, email hayleylatham75@gmail.com or call 0457 288 802.