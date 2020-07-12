Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
News

Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
12th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO years after his licence had expired, Michael Alexander George was caught driving - and not for the first time.

The 66-year-old found himself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday where he pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and failing to provide identification.

George was charged after police intercepted him initially for a random breath test at Agnes Water in the weeks leading up to Christmas last year.

Checks revealed that George's licence had expired on December 30, 2017.

It was not the first time that George had chanced his hand.

In August 2018, he was given an infringement notice for driving on an expired driver's licence.

The court heard that George had moved to Agnes Water after his marriage broke down and the end of the relationship had affected him "very badly".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined George $450 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

michael alexander george repeat offender yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cellar door renovations key to boosting tourism

        premium_icon Cellar door renovations key to boosting tourism

        News It’s been a difficult 12 months for some but Tobin Wines is making some changes after lockdown.

        Netballers eye-off fast-paced rep season

        premium_icon Netballers eye-off fast-paced rep season

        Sport Stanthorpe players will have their first taste of competition following a decision...

        Ballandean snags chance for major SDRC works funding

        premium_icon Ballandean snags chance for major SDRC works funding

        News Residents can share their thoughts on how their community can be overhauled and...

        COUNCIL UPDATE: How SDRC is working for you this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: How SDRC is working for you this week

        Council News The biggest council stories shaping the future of the Southern Downs.