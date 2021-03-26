Menu
Liberal MP Andrew Laming has apologised in parliament for causing “distress” to two women who accused him of online abuse. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Politics

Liberal MP apologises for online comments

by Rebecca Le May
26th Mar 2021 5:02 AM
Liberal MP Andrew Laming has apologised in parliament for causing "distress" to two women who accused him of online abuse.

Queensland-based Mr Laming told the House of Representatives on Thursday the women were both "highly regarded individuals within our Redland community".

"Today I was informed of the significant distress experienced by two of my constituents as a result of my online communication with them," he said.

"I express my regret and deep apologies for the hurt that my communication may have caused.

"I want to retract those comments and issue a public unreserved apology."

He acknowledged it wasn't the first time his online comments had caused concern.

"I have made a concerted effort to understand the impact of these responses upon others and demonstrate a clear change in the way I communicate," he said.

"I want to say to any person who has received correspondence from me which fell short of what they expect from an MP that I intend to own that failure and apologise without hesitation."

Mr Laming has in his Twitter bio "Don't be offended. Twitter's a dumpster".

Originally published as Liberal MP apologises for online comments

andrew laming online abuse parliament politics

