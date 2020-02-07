LEYBURN SIEGE: Man arrested for 'shooting' mother

A LEYBURN man will face Toowoomba Magistrate Court today after allegedly shooting his mother numerous times yesterday afternoon.

Police attended a private residence on Leyburn-Cunningham Rd at 5.15pm after a 67-year-old woman rang police, reporting that her 45-year-old relative had shot her.

Warwick police, negotiators and a special emergency response team from Brisbane attended the scene where a six-hour siege then took place.

Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid said the man, using a shotgun, shot at police several times throughout the night.

It is further alleged that just after 11pm, the man attempted to flee the house after police attempted to approach him in an armoured vehicle.

Sgt Reid said the man was forcibly stopped and tasered, and then taken into custody.

The woman was also taken by paramedics to a Toowoomba hospital in a serious condition, according to Sgt Reid.

"The female had obvious visible wounds and was in a state of shock as a result of what occurred," he said.

The man was charged with unlawful wounding, causing acts of grievous bodily harm, dangerous conduct with a weapon and possessing a weapon while adversely affected by alcohol and Sgt Reid classified the event as "major".

Sgt Reid said the scene was indicative of what could occur when alcohol and firearms mixed.

"Police take any situation with a mixture of firearms, alcohol and drugs that endangers police and community as serious," he said.

"As seen last night, police will use a wide range of resources to resolve incidences."

Investigations are ongoing into what caused the attack.