FLOWN TO SAFETY: A Leyburn man is being treated for suspected spinal injuries after an ATV rollover last night.
Leyburn man airlifted to hospital after NYE rollover

Bianca Hrovat
1st Jan 2020 9:54 AM
A LEYBURN man was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital last night after an ATV buggy rollover.

The 45-year-old was driving the buggy through a property on Bonnie Doon Rd around 6.40pm when the crash occurred, according to Warwick sergeant Ryan Harmer.

The Queensland Ambulance Service arrived around 7pm and found the man breathing, conscious and complaining of neck pain.

Though the man had been wearing a helmet and was strapped into a harness, paramedics suspected he may have sustained spinal injuries.

An ambulance transported the man to a nearby airstrip where a helicopter was able to take him to Brisbane, where he remains in a stable condition.

