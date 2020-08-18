LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vilification of CQ miners and farmers

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Taking a stand for rural Queensland

CROSSING the floor at Parliament is a rare event, but I was forced to do just that in the August State Government sitting.

The Environmental Protection and Other Legislation Bill is not in the best interests of the Callide Electorate and I do NOT support it.

This Bill continues the vilification of farmers and miners, who are the heavy lifters in the Queensland economy.

This Bill creates the addition of another government department, for $8 million taxpayer dollars.

This Bill creates a Rehabilitation Commissioner who only answers to the Minister with undefined powers, and no specific qualifications.

Our mining and resource Industry already implements and practices world's best rehabilitation and environmental standards that are second to none.

With the passing of this Bill in Parliament, and the revelations of the Federal Senate Inquiry into the fraudulent reef science that underpins the Reef Legislation I am deeply concerned for our regions.

Put simply, farmers will have to lodge a permit to plant their crops.

The Callide electorate is the economic engine room of Queensland.

We produce the food that feeds Australia, the fibre to put the clothes on your back, the materials to build your homes.

We generate the power that keeps you warm at night; we provide jobs for thousands.

We provide the revenue that pays public service wages - and I will not see this capability compromised.

Should you wish to view my speech, it can be seen at www.colinboyce.com.au or on my Facebook page Colin Boyce - Member for Callide.

Colin Boyce MP, Member for Callide

HARRY'S VIEW ON LIVINGSTONE QUESTION TIME

Harry's view on Livingstone Shire Council meeting question time.

SMS TO THE EDITOR AND FACEBOOK COMMENTS

ANON. A Royal Commission into aged care (is a ) joke. Been going on for years. Same old story. How much is it going to cost for a RC? Just fix it you bunch of useless pollies. I hope it happens to all of you you... but I guess when pay thousands you don't give a hoot.

JUDI HINCHLIFFE: Even when we were older my sister and I would still stand when Sister Andrina came into a room she will be sadly missed. (Re death of Sister Andrina Ryan)

MICHELLE WEHMEIER: I remember her fondly from the few years I worked at the Mater Hospital. She was such a kind and caring lady. A beautiful soul. RIP. (Re death of Sister Andrina Ryan)

KAREN MCCUSKER: RIP Sr Andrina, thank you for your compassion and dedication to those in need. (Re death of Sister Andrina Ryan)

RITA AMMANN: RIP Sister Andrina Ryan. You will be sadly missed by many in the community. You taught many over your years at the Range In which we are all great full. Fly high. (Re death of Sister Andrina Ryan)

DEBBIE MACLEAN: I have the most utmost respect and admiration for Sister Andy. Her teaching skills were the best. A beautiful lady. RIP. (Re death of Sister Andrina Ryan