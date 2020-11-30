LETTERS: Fuel price hike conveniently timed

Harry's view on wave pool opening to the public.

Harry's view on wave pool opening to the public.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coincidence or con?

End of school year, or top of the price cycle; what's the excuse for a sudden 40 cents fuel price hike?

With world wholesale prices lowest for decades, this is simply profiteering.

Targeting Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast in particular, overrun with 17 and 18 year old "schoolies", hand it to our fuel giants: the timing is perfect!

It's the usual exploitation to which our State Government turns a blind eye, remaining stum. Regional areas get a better fuel deal.

Why would the state intervene: the GST is a lucrative revenue-raiser when holiday travelling and tourism guarantee a windfall?

Reckless spenders, lacking fiscal intelligence, Labor ignores the seasonal rip-off, watching the GST bonus flood in.

Some stations are making unprecedented historical profit margins with impunity.

Happy holidays!

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

Drowning deaths

Royal Life Saving is reminding all parents and carers of the vital importance of adult supervision at all times when children are around water.

Drowning is often quick and silent.

It can easily happen while parents are distracted by everyday chores around the home.

Any distraction is dangerous can be very dangerous and can put young children at risk around water. It is never worth taking the risk.

Research shows that, over the past 18 years, 507 children aged 0 to 4 years drowned.

Of these, 207 (41 per cent) were aged one year.

The risk of drowning triples as soon as a child starts to crawl.

It peaks shortly after a child's first birthday, just as they start to become more mobile.

Royal Life Saving's new Keep Watch Campaign kicks off in time for summer to remind parents and carers about the risks of child drowning.

Children are very curious and unpredictable.

They love to explore and can disappear in the blink of an eye.

Remember … kids can't help themselves around water, you need to.

Royal Life Saving is asking all parents and carers to Supervise, Restrict, Teach and Respond to keep children safe.

Supervise your children at all times around water.

Restrict their access to water with a correctly installed and regularly maintained pool fence. Teach them water safety skills.

Know how to respond in an emergency by learning CPR skills.

We want all Australians to enjoy our beautiful waterways this summer.

It is very important to be mindful of the risks.

Stay safe and always Keep Watch.

Readers can get more information by visiting www.royallifesaving.com.au.

- Justin Scarr, CEO, Royal Life Saving Society - Australia

HARRY'S VIEW ON SURF LAKES' PLAN TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Harry's view on wave pool opening to the public.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. There is nobody in this city who can run for mayor look, at what the outgoing mayor left us with. We need to outsource like they do when they look for skilled workers. Let's offer the job to someone in another Qld city or town. Why do we have to put up with the same old tired faces. Let's get somebody who cares about our community, our city and its people.

DF. I would like to know when Wade Rothery is going to remove his election signs on Yeppoon Rd. Especially that offence one of our member Brittney Lauga. Been plenty of time since the election to remove them. Or is it a bad loser thing. Same with the big billboard of the old LSC mayor. Enough is enough.

LPMC. Education Qld Integrity Unit boss sent emails without consent on a government computer and got a slap on the wrist, RRC mayor had to resign because of a free meal. Brittany Lauga, Assistant Education Minister, what's going on in your department, or don't you really know? Please explain.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.